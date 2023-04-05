INDIANAPOLIS — A man running for the mayor of Indianapolis has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

John Lee Couch was charged with theft after investigators said he was caught stealing scrap metal from a Hendricks County business.

Court documents state a Plainfield police officer was called to Bassett Heating and Cooling on Main Street for a reported theft in progress. The officer said when he got there, he saw a man trying to put a water heater in the back of his truck.

The man, identified as Couch, told police he picks up scrap metal and decided to stop when he saw an air conditioner, furnaces and a water heater sitting outside of the business.

The property owner told police Couch was not given permission to be there or to take the metal items.

Couch was charged theft, a misdemeanor. He is scheduled to a jury trial in May.

Couch is currently running as a Republican candidate in the 2023 Indianapolis mayoral race. He was also arrested in 2014 for allegedly stalking an opponent in the race for a seat in the Indiana House of Representatives. He was found not guilty.