INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 34th and Lafayette on report of a vehicle overturned in an embankment.

When IFD arrived, they located a car overturned in a pond with reports of multiple occupants inside.

Six IFD firefighters entered the water, waist deep, and made contact with the car. All of the windows and doors were intact. Around 5:13 a.m., firefighters opened up one of the doors and found a man reaching out for them who they quickly pulled from the vehicle.

Simultaneously, they continued to search the car for additional occupants. One firefighter stated they felt a car seat which made them believe a child may have been inside of the car.

While in the medic, the driver told firefighters that there were four other individuals in the car, 2 males and 2 females. Based on that information, divers conducted a thorough search of the embankment and found no other occupants.

Shortly after the driver’s mother arrived on scene, the driver changed his story and admitted he was the only person in the vehicle. He was released to the custody of his mother shortly after.