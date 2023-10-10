AVON, Ind. – A man accused of providing the pills that led to the deadly fentanyl overdose of an Avon High School student agreed to a plea deal.

The attorney for Trevor Strickland and the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office recently reached the agreement. Both parties were in court Tuesday for a change of plea hearing.

According to court documents, Strickland pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony. The agreement calls for a 25-year sentence, with 20 years executed in the Department of Correction followed by 5 years on work release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

As a result of the plea deal, six other counts—including money laundering, dealing in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a handgun and additional dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death charges—were dismissed.

Strickland was arrested in March 2023 at an Indianapolis hotel. Investigators said he was in possession of nearly 1,000 pills and more than $18,000 in cash, along with additional drugs and a handgun.

Police believe Strickland sold pills to a juvenile suspect via Snapchat and collected money via Cash App. The juvenile subsequently turned around and sold the pills to other teens, leading to the death of an Avon High School student in March 2023.

Strickland also has a separate pending battery case that was filed while he was being held in the drug case.