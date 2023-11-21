RICHMOND, Ind. – A man who drove the getaway car during a deadly shooting in Richmond agreed to a plea deal that saw him sentenced to less than a decade in prison.

Charles Boyce pleaded guilty to two counts of battery while armed with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to a total of 11 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, with 2 years suspended to probation.

In exchange for his guilty plea, murder (aiding, inducing or causing) and criminal organization (gang activity) charges were dismissed. He was also given credit for time served.

The charges stemmed from the May 2020 shooting that killed 17-year-old Jakob Wade Snider. Prosecutors said Lataj Markel Brewer fired the fatal shots, with Boyce driving the car. A 17-year-old girl was injured during the incident.

Police arrested Boyce in July 2021 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

According to court records, Brewer agreed to a plea deal earlier this year. In April, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and battery. Murder, attempted murder and criminal organization (gang activity) charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 24 years, with 2 years suspended. A third man charged in connection with the case is expected to plead guilty next month.