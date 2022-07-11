INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run on the northwest side of Indianapolis late Sunday night.

Police say the man was on a motorized scooter in the 4800 block of W. 56th Street (near Georgetown Road) when he was struck by a vehicle just after 11 p.m. It happened in the westbound curb lane.

The vehicle was then seen going westbound on 56th.

IMPD later recovered the vehicle, but it was unoccupied.

The man was declared deceased at the scene. He has not been identified.

Police say this is an ongoing active investigation.