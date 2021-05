INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was seriously hurt in a shooting on the west side.

The shooting was reported just before 1:15 a.m. to a home in the 1100 block of S. Whitcomb Avenue.

Police say one man was hurt after he was believed to be shot by a family member inside the house.

No information has been released about an arrest, although our crews did see a man on the scene in handcuffs.

At last check, police said the shooting victim was in serious condition.