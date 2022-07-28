INDIANAPOLIS – A man is in custody after police served a search warrant on the north side Wednesday afternoon, leading to a standoff.

Around 1 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit attempted to take 38-year-old Rufus Jones into custody near 64th Street and Hoover Village West Drive. Jones was wanted for a probation violation on possession of amphetamines, kidnapping and domestic violence.

Deputies attempted to contact Jones, including through public announcements over their loudspeaker. Once Jones came out, he saw the deputies and went back inside. He then closed his windows after being positively identified a second time.

He refused repeated orders to come outside, the sheriff’s office said.

The MCSO’s STAR team was then activated around 2:45 p.m. Members breached the door and entered the residence. They found Jones in a hallway and took him into custody around 5 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones was arrested on outstanding warrants. He also faces a new charge of escape, according to the sheriff’s office.