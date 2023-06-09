INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting after 1 man was found hurt early Friday morning.

IMPD says they were called just after 2 a.m. on the report of a person shot off Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street. This was in the parking lot of the Community Spirits store on city’s near northwest side.

Police found an adult male victim with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Shooting scene at Community Spirits parking lot on city’s near northwest side June 9.

IMPD also says they have a person of interest in custody and they believe it was a “targeted” attack that started as a disturbance between the victim and another person in the parking lot.

Police say there were a lot of witnesses in the neighborhood but haven’t been able to get any information.

If you have any information on this incident you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.