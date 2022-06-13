INDIANAPOLIS — One man was taken to the hospital overnight after what police are describing as a “rolling gun battle” in a busy area of Broad Ripple.

IMPD officers were called to the to the area of Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue just before 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired and a large fight in front of the LAVA Lounge.

“We know the suspects fled the scene and at this time it appears there was a rolling gun battle or multiple shots were fired as the suspects left,” said IMPD Nightwatch Capt. Mike Leepper.

Police say one of the people believed to be involved in the shooting was in a car crash while leaving the scene.

The adult male was taken to a hospital for his injuries, but it’s unclear if he was hurt from the crash, the shooting, or a combination of both.

Police say the crash happened just south of the original shots fired location at Guilford and Broad Ripple.

At this time, police are still determining how many people were involved and what happened in the moments before shots were exchanged.

“We do ask that if anyone saw this or has any information related to it that they contact Crime Stoppers or the IMPD Aggregated Assault Unit,” said Leepper.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.