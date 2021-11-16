Man hospitalized after shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning to be treated for a gunshot wound, says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were sent to the 1110 block of W. 33rd Street for a report of a person shot around 4:10 a.m.

Police found a man who had apparently been shot.

Police believe the actual shooting happened in the roadway and not inside of a residence.

The only suspect information police release is they are on the lookout for a burgundy SUV.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.

