INDIANAPOLIS — A man previously featured on America’s Most Wanted has been sentenced to 68 years in prison after he met an Indianapolis woman on a dating app and broke into her home where he violently raped her, stabbed her and left her for dead.

Booking photo of Paul Grisham

Paul Grisham was arrested near Austin, Arkansas, in February of 2021, nearly one year after the violent attack occurred in Indianapolis on May 31, 2020.

According to previous reports, police were called to an Indianapolis hospital where a woman was suffering from brutal stab wounds and blunt force trauma. The woman told police she had met Grisham on a dating app.

Grisham ended up breaking into her home where he violently raped her and stabbed her in the face and neck multiple times, leaving the woman for dead.

U.S. Marshals tracked Grisham across multiple states. In October of 2020, he was featured on America’s Most Wanted with John Walsh. Tips then placed Grisham in Arkansas where police eventually arrested him.

In April, Grisham was found guilty of rape and attempted murder, both Level 1 felonies. He was also found guilty of burglary with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony.