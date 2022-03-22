INDIANAPOLIS — A man walking in the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard late Monday evening found an unresponsive male lying on the ground. A call to 9-1-1 brought medics to the scene and they discovered that the man had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators say that no neighbors reported having heard a gunshot or disturbance. Police are uncertain how long the victim had been down, and where the shooting occurred.