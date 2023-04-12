INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing drunk driving charges after a crash in early April that killed two people on the east side of Indianapolis.

Anthony Edwards, 43, is charged with two counts of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of causing death when operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08 or more and two counts of reckless homicide.

Adan Valencia and Angelina Chavez were killed in the crash.

A blood test showed Edwards’ alcohol concentration equivalent was .227, according to court documents.

The crash involved two vehicles — a GMC Canyon and Nissan Juke — and took place at about 7:30 p.m. on April 2 at the intersection of 10th St. and Arlington Ave. Police said officers arrived to find the driver of the GMC, Edwards, sitting on the sidewalk. Valencia and Chavez, who were in the Nissan, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A child in the back seat of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, per police. Edwards was taken to the hospital with a possible head injury.

Court documents state that witnesses told police the GMC was traveling east on 10th St., drove around vehicles and proceeded through a red light into the intersection, where it collided with the Nissan, which was traveling north on Arlington Ave. The GMC struck the Nissan on its driver’s side and forced it up onto the curb and into the concrete and brick base, as well as the support for an awning in front of a business, police said.

The Nissan had the green light.

Witnesses also said they saw Edwards crawl out of the GMC through the passenger side, per court documents. One witness said she saw him carrying a bottle of liquor. Police recovered the bottle from the crash scene.

A medic taking Edwards to hospital told police they noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Edwards’ breath.

The GMC’s airbag control module data, which collects and stores up to five seconds of pre-crash vehicle info, showed Edwards was driving 70 miles per hour one second before the crash, court documents say.

Police arrested Edwards at the hospital after receiving a warrant to draw and test his blood.

Authorities have requested Edwards’ license be suspended. Documents show the State of Indiana intends to file a habitual offender sentencing enhancement, as Edwards has more than 10 prior arrests and was on probation and parole for burglary at the time of the crash. The prosecutor requested greater-than-standard bond of $120,000.