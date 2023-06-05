INDIANAPOLIS – A man died nearly two years after being injured in a quadruple shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Jordan Lamont Chatman, 25, was one of four people shot in the 4000 block of Arborcrest Drive on July 13, 2021.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrived at the location to find all four had been critically wounded. The incident happened after 1 a.m.

Investigators later said a dispute inside a home erupted into a “gunfight” in the street that resulted in the injuries. Two cars were also shot up during the incident.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed that Chatman died on Sunday—nearly two years after he was injured.