McCORDSVILLE Ind. — An unidentified male is dead after fleeing from sheriff’s deputies in Hancock County and colliding with an innocent bystander’s vehicle early Friday morning.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies were called out to a Carvana warehouse located near Mt. Comfort Road and Interstate 70 at approximately 4:25 a.m. on report of a possible vehicle theft in progress.

Deputies reported arriving on scene and spotting a suspicious vehicle near the Carvana gate. Deputies said the vehicle was a Nissan Sentra with no headlights or taillights on.

Upon seeing police, the driver of the Sentra immediately fled at a high rate of speed, according to the deputies. Deputies pursued the vehicle until it struck a Chevrolet Malibu at the intersection of 700 West and 600 North, southwest of McCordsville.

Three occupants were in the Malibu at the time of the collision, according to the sheriff’s department. All three were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s department said the driver of the Sentra, who still hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. He was the only occupant of the Nissan Sentra, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s department said fleeing from law enforcement, along with the possibility of drugs, are believed to be a factor in the deadly collision.

The intersection of 700 West and 600 North was closed for four hours during the investigation.