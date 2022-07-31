JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle that left a man dead Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Morgantown Road and Mounty Pleasant Center Street at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a white Honda Pilot was heading north on Morgantown Road, then attempted to make a left turn into a nearby neighborhood.

As the driver made the turn, 27-year-old Christopher Wright was riding a red Suzuki Gsx-R750 motorcycle and made contact with the passenger side of Honda Pilot.

Witnesses say Wright was thrown from the motorcycle and was found unconscious in the road.

The driver of the Honda Pilot stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities.

No other details have been released at this time. This story will be updated when new information becomes available.