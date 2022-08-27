INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential area near the intersection of Guion Road and 38th Street.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was reported to be in stable condition, police said.

Aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene and investigators detained one suspect. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, IMPD gave a brief update on the person detained.

“The person officers detained was determined to be the person responsible for the shooting,” IMPD said in a release. “He was interviewed and released pending a review of the case by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.”

At this time, no other information is available on the suspect or victim. This article will be updated as more information is released.