A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting occurred right outside an area bar early Sunday morning on Indy’s north side.

Police say they were called to the N_Zone Bar & Grill in the 3100 block of Michigan Road just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. They say the shooting happened outside the bar in the parking lot.

Officers say they located a male victim with gun shot wounds to the head and was later transported to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release any information on any potential suspects.