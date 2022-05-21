A man was critically injured early after a shooting early Saturday morning on Indy’s north side.

Police were first called to a shopping strip on a report of shots fired in the 8400 block of Michigan Road and found no victim.

Officers were called back to the area just south of 86th Street and Michigan road. Police say there was a party at one of the businesses at the location where the shooting occurred.

Officers believes the victim arrived at an area hospital a short time later in critical condition.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.