LAWRENCE, Ind. — Just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Lawrence Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near the 12400 block of Pendleton Pike.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle on its side with the driver of the vehicle trapped inside. The adult male was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Eszkenazi Hospital by Lawrence EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported to police that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Pendleton Pike when the driver, for a reason unknown, drifted off of the roadway, hitting two trees and landing on its side near the front entrance of Maplewood Mobile Home Park.

This is an ongoing investigation by Lawrence Police. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.