INDIANAPOLIS – A jury convicted a man in connection with a deadly 2020 shooting.

Ivy Nunn’s three-day trial ended in a murder conviction. He had been accused of killing 40-year-old Daniel Morris Jr. in August 2020.

On Aug. 27, 2020, IMPD officers were dispatched to the area near 3800 Guion Access Road after someone discovered Morris’ body there. The remains were in a state of decomposition. An autopsy found he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and pelvis.

Friends and relatives told police they hadn’t heard from Morris since the early morning hours of Aug. 21, when he was at an apartment in the 6100 block of Beachview Drive. They reported him missing on Aug. 22.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage from the location. They observed three people arriving at 2:24 a.m. Shortly after that, two men were seen carrying Morris’ body to a Dodge Stratus, according to court documents.

Investigators found a bullet hole in an apartment wall. A search also found what appeared to be bloodstains on bedding and carpet inside the apartment.

On Aug. 30, police spoke to Morris’ wife. She said her husband had been released from jail on the night of Aug. 20 and had been with Ivy Nunn. After Morris’ disappearance, the woman said Nunn sent her threatening messages and told her Morris was “not the man she knows.” He told her to stop giving out his phone number.

On Sept. 3, U.S. Marshals received information from a person who identified Nunn as Morris’ killer. The individual said he’d known Nunn for about 20 years. He claimed Nunn called him crying to say he’d killed someone and dumped his body. According to the man’s account, Nunn said his “gun went off.” The tipster told investigators Nunn drove a Dodge Stratus and would be in the Milwaukee area.

Nunn’s ex-girlfriend told police she heard a gunshot in their apartment on the night of Aug. 20. When she complained about the noise, Nunn claimed another man—Morris—was handling one of his guns and it “went off.” Nunn and Morris had been arguing, the woman said. She and Nunn eventually drove to a gas station where they met up with a third individual who helped Nunn dump Morris’ body, according to court documents.

A day or two after the shooting, the woman returned to the apartment to get her belongings and said she encountered Nunn, who headed to Milwaukee.

Police found Nunn’s Dodge Stratus in Milwaukee—the same location where the tipster and the woman said investigators would find him. U.S. Marshals arrested him on Sept. 11, 2020.

He’s set to be sentenced on May 25, 2023.