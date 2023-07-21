MUNCIE, Ind. — A man convicted of the “monstrous crime” of brutally stabbing a mother and her 5-year-old son to death in 1987 had hoped to serve the remainder of his 120-year sentence outside of prison and in the comfort of his home.

But Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman thought otherwise.

“(Harold Nettles) seeks mercy from the Court,” wrote Hoffman in an objection filed in response to the convicted killer’s request. “However, mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent. Any showing of mercy to Harold Nettles would show intolerable cruelty to the memory of Brenda Freeman and that of her-5-year-old son, Michael Tyrone Carmichael.”

“The defendant deserves to serve every minute of his sentence that was imposed,” Hoffman wrote. “If that means dying in prison, so be it.”

On Dec. 12, 1988 — after a six-day jury trial in a case that Judge Robert L. Barnet said ‘shocked the consciousness of the entire community” — Harold “Pookie” Nettles was found guilty of two counts of murder and sentenced to 120 years in prison. Sixty years for each count.

“This was a monstrous crime,” Barnet said at the sentencing hearing in January of 1989. “I have detected no remorse on the part of the defendant.”

According to court records, even before committing the brutal double murder, Nettles had a history of criminal activity. In 1985, he was convicted of a home invasion burglary that included aggravated assault. He was released from prison in October 1986.

The last time Brenda Freeman and her son Michael were seen alive was on Dec. 26, 1987, documents detail.

Nettles had been staying in the same apartment as Freeman, having been in a relationship with Freeman’s roommate. On the evening of Dec. 28, 1987, Nettles was spotted leaving the apartment. The bodies of Freeman and her son were discovered the next day.

According to witnesses, Nettles was spotted leaving the apartment in a maroon “Harvard” sweater. He ditched the sweater in a yard but it was recovered by police. Documents detail that Freeman’s blood was found on the sweater along with her hair.

A bloody fingerprint found at the murder scene also came back to Nettles, documents detail.

An autopsy revealed that 5-year-old Michael Tyrone Carmichael was stabbed 16 times. Freeman’s face alone contained at least 40 separate stab wounds. Investigators believe Freeman was also beaten with a steam iron in addition to being brutally stabbed with knives and a meat fork.

At the time of Nettles’ arrest, police documented several cuts on his hands. A doctor testified that some of the cuts matched a serrated knife found at a crime scene. A wound on his hand was also linked to the broken steam iron.

When originally sentenced to 120 total years in prison, the court order stated that “the people of this community have a right to be secure and safe, especially in their own homes, without having to worry about people like the defendant.”

Delaware County Judge Linda Ralu Wolf seemingly agreed with this sentiment as, on Friday, she struck down Nettles’ motion to modify his sentence and allow him to serve the remainder of his term on electronic home detention despite only serving 34 years of his 120-year sentence.

Nettles reportedly completed several programs while in prison and submitted multiple character references in support of his motion to modify his sentence.

Hoffman waved these character references off in his objection, stating he found it “hard to believe that these purported ‘character references’ actually know the real Harold Nettles.” A man the prosecutor described as “disturbing, depraved, and malicious.”

“The State could not care less what programs the defendant completed while in prison,” Hoffman wrote in his objection. “This pales in comparison to the sheer brutality of his crime.”

Nettles will remain in prison after his sentence modification was denied.

“The mere passage of time does not erase the pain and suffering inflicted at the hands of violent criminals,” Hoffman said. A sentiment the prosecutor has expressed before.

“As long as I am prosecutor in Delaware County, I will not agree to a reduction of a violent criminal’s sentence,” he said.