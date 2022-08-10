INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes.

In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to witnesses inside of the pub, an argument led to the shooting. Allegedly, Hayes confronted a person for pushing a staff worker when Baker approached Hayes and shot him.

Baker was arrested for his alleged involvement five months after the incident in Michigan in February 2020.

“Mr. Hayes went out for an evening and never came home due to a senseless act of gun violence,” said Prosecutor Mears. “We are grateful to those who came forward and because of their efforts, we are one step closer to justice for Mr. Hayes and his family.”

A sentencing for Baker is set for August 25.