INDIANAPOLIS – Attorneys for the man convicted of murdering a Southport police officer in 2017 are asking the court for another hearing.

Jason Brown wants the court to overturn his murder conviction in the July 27, 2017, shooting that killed Lt. Aaron Allan.

Brown was convicted during a bench trial in 2022, but he appealed, claiming the state violated his right to due process when it failed to preserve a blood sample and instead relied on the analysis of a urinary sample. Brown also believed the state presented insufficient evidence that he “knowingly or intentionally killed Lieutenant Allan.”

In an October opinion, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Brown’s conviction in a 3-0 decision. From the conclusion:

The State did not violate Brown’s due process right to a defense when it did not preserve Brown’s blood sample because the State never possessed Brown’s blood sample. Further, any error in the admission of Brown’s urinalysis was harmless because there existed sufficient evidence outside of the urinalysis to disprove his defense. Finally, the State presented sufficient evidence to rebut Brown’s defense and prove that he committed murder. Accordingly, we affirm.

Brown’s defense team, in its petition for rehearing, acknowledged that intoxication would play a central role in the case against Brown. But police didn’t collect a blood sample in a timely manner and failed to secure the evidence, attorney Ann M. Sutton argued.

“As a matter of policy, the prosecutor and the police should not benefit from failing to collect critical yet routine evidence,” Sutton wrote in the petition.

Judge Mark Stoner found Brown guilty of murder and possession of marijuana after a bench trial. Brown was spared the death penalty and sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Sutton again asked the court again to vacate Brown’s conviction, saying his constitutional rights were violated.