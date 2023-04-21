TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — An Illinois man is facing operating while intoxicated charges after he crashed into a state trooper’s vehicle in Tippecanoe County, said Indiana State Police.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday while the trooper was helping with a previous crash. ISP said the trooper was blocking the right lane with his patrol car to allow for crash cleanup. He was sitting in the car with his emergency lights activated when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2005 Acura TL, said police.

Neither driver was injured in the crash.

ISP identified the driver as 37-year-old Mario Sanchez Francisco, of Cicero, Illinois.

Police noted that troopers observed signs of impairment while speaking with Francisco. A trooper took Francisco to a Lafayette-area hospital. Police received a search warrant to test Francisco, and preliminary results revealed a .181% blood alcohol concentration, said ISP.

Francisco was booked into the county jail on OWI charges.