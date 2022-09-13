LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Money issues. A domestic argument. A loaded revolver.

Recently released court documents and surveillance footage are revealing more information about what led up to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lafayette, Indiana earlier this month.

28-year-old Anthony J. Perez now faces 9 felony charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 33-year-old Casey Lewis of Remington, Indiana.

Perez, who was named a person of interest shortly after the shooting, was captured last week in Arkansas after cutting off his home detention bracelet and fleeing the state, police said. Tippecanoe County Community Corrections said he had been on electric monitoring since Aug. 18 for a meth possession charge.

The charges against Perez stem from a deadly shooting incident that occurred around 9 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Walmart located at 4205 Commerce Drive in Lafayette. Officers arrived to find a woman, later identified as Lewis, shot to death in the parking lot near her car.

Several people at Walmart told the Lafayette Police Department that they saw a white male fleeing the area after hearing two gunshots and a female screaming. The subsequent shooting investigation led detectives to Perez after they learned Lewis was in a relationship with him.

Surveillance footage recorded from inside the store prior to the shooting shows Perez shopping with Lewis inside Walmart. The two are shown leaving the store and separately walking to a silver Honda van police said was registered to Lewis.

Police said the couple was at the van, out of view of the parking lot cameras, for several minutes. Then, Lewis is shown walking to the back of the van and collapsing.

Multiple witnesses, court docs show, ran over to Lewis to help. The video also shows a person matching Perez’s description leaving the area on foot, police said.

Investigators on scene found that the van’s driver-side passenger door was open and inside they found a revolver with fired rounds in the cylinder.

Lewis’ death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy and soon after Perez was named a person of interest by LPD. On Sept. 9 he was found in Little Rock, Arkansas and was taken into custody on Sept. 12.

During an interview with LPD, Perez told detectives that he and Lewis were arguing about money issues while shopping inside Walmart. Once they left the store, Perez said Lewis started yelling at him near the van and that he was concerned the police would be called.

Lewis, according to Perez, began refusing to drive them away from the Walmart, so he got his handgun out of the glovebox to intimidate her. He told police he then fired a shot inside the van to prove he was serious about wanting to leave.

However, Perez said instead of leaving Lewis got out of the van. As she got close to the rear, he fired again.

Police said Perez described seeing Lewis grab her back and told detectives that she started to scream. He said he then left the gun in the van and fled.

Perez is now being held in a Tippecanoe County Jail. He faces the following charges:

Murder (felony)

Attempted kidnapping while armed (felony)

Attempted kidnapping resulting in bodily injury (felony)

Attempted criminal confinement while armed (felony)

Attempted criminal confinement resulting in bodily injury (felony)

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (felony)

Intimidation with a deadly weapon (felony)

Pointing a firearm (felony)

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer (misdemeanor)

Unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction (felony)

These charges were filed in Tippecanoe Superior Court 2.