INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a homicide case from February.

Rindell Williams, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, is now charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Michael Boyer.

IMPD North District officers were dispatched to W. 22nd and N. Illinois St. around 1 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2023. They found Boyer unconscious. Medics first believed the 44-year-old had been intoxicated; staff at IU Health Methodist Hospital later discovered Boyer suffered from multiple injuries.

During the initial investigation, aggravated assault detectives interviewed Williams, who claimed responsibility for Boyer’s injuries. At that point, he was released pending further investigation as the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case.

Boyer died on Feb. 26; his death is believed to be the result of injuries he suffered on Feb. 20. The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined his death to be a homicide.

According to court documents, witnesses saw an altercation involving the two men and identified Williams as the suspect.

Police tracked Williams down days after Boyer was injured. In his recorded statement, he claimed Boyer kept picking on him and he told him he “didn’t want to fight you.” Williams said Boyer pulled his coat, kept touching him and wouldn’t leave him alone, according to court documents. Williams made a sweeping motion that knocked both of them down. He said there were no punches thrown and called it an accident.

He went on to say he was defending himself because Boyer kept “clutching like you have a pistol or whatever.”

Doctors said Boyer suffered multiple head injuries and a “bilateral nasal fracture.” He died from head trauma, according to the autopsy.

On March 4, police reviewed surveillance footage of the encounter from a nearby business. The video appeared to show Williams approach Boyer, grab him and slam him into the ground. He didn’t attempt to “provide any type of aid to [Boyer] before he leaves the area,” according to police.

The probable cause affidavit indicated that video showed Boyer didn’t attempt to grab, strike or touch Williams during the encounter, which was in “direct conflict” with the statement Williams provided to investigators.

A witness told police Boyer had “got into it” with another male, saying the two had been in a verbal argument before Williams picked up Boyer and “slammed him on the ground.”

Williams is next due in court in August, according to court records.