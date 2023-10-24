INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been charged after he reportedly shot at a vehicle leaving a birthday party on the south side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to an affidavit for probable cause, filed Tuesday, 31-year-old Jonathan Aguayo was charged with one count of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony; another count of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; and one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.

Around 3:36 a.m. on Oct. 21, an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to a home off of Sheroak Ct. on reports of a shooting. When the officer arrived, they saw a GMC Sierra with the back window shot out.

Officials claimed that individuals were leaving a home on Asbury Street after a birthday party when Aguayo came outside the home and shot a firearm toward the vehicle multiple times.

The individuals inside the vehicle were reportedly unharmed from the incident. The affidavit read that two rounds struck the bed and the back window of the vehicle. A subsequent search warrant uncovered a 9mm Browning Arms firearm on the scene, with a magazine found lying in the driveway and multiple roads located in the driveway of the Asbury home.

The individuals inside the vehicle claimed to police that “there was no disturbance or argument before” Aguayo left the Asbury home and fired shots at the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

“They also stated that Mr. Aguayo never said a word to them before, during or after firing the shots,” the affidavit reads. “(The individuals in the vehicle) did not know why Mr. Aguayo fired shots at them.”

In an interview with Aguayo, police said he reportedly acknowledged he was at the Asbury home, but would not accept responsibility for the shooting. The affidavit said Aguayo told police that he did not have a gun or ammunition at the home because he is a felon.

“Mr. Aguayo was relieved when told he was being charged with criminal recklessness and prohibited possession of a firearm,” the affidavit read.

In an interview with a family member of Aguayo at the Asbury home during the incident, she told police that she did not see or hear the shots fired. However, the affidavit said that the family member was aware of “a disturbance” earlier that evening where Aguayo accused someone of stealing $150. The family member also told police that Aguayo was also “drinking heavily and was upset because so many people were at the residence.”

A motion for a greater than standard bond brought forward by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office was granted in Marion County. According to court documents, a $15,000 personal recognizance bond was approved for Aguayo based on his “history of failing to appear for court hearings” and him having “a prior conviction for a handgun offense.”

An initial hearing for Aguayo is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, according to court documents.