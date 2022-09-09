INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Labor Day weekend crash on the south side of Indianapolis.

Ismael Beltran-Torres, 28, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody on three preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with the deadly Sept. 3 crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said Beltran-Torres was intoxicated when he ran a red light, leading to a four-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of 52-year-old Robert J. Fullerton.

According to IMPD, Beltran-Torres was behind the wheel of a 2006 Dodge Ram. The Jeep Compass Fullerton was riding in was heading north on U.S. 31 through the Edgewood Avenue intersection with a green light. Beltran-Torres’ pickup, heading west on Edgewood, ran a red light and hit the Jeep, police said.

The collision spun the Jeep 90 degrees and pushed it toward the west side of the intersection. The Ram then hit a car heading north, which spun out and hit another vehicle in the southbound lanes.

Fullerton died at the scene, police said, after suffering grave injuries.

After the crash, Beltran-Torres was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. Police said during the initial investigation that they suspected he’d been drinking. Two juveniles were in the truck with him.

At least two other people ended up in the hospital as a result of the crash. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final determination on formal charges in the case.