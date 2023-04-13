KOKOMO, Ind. — Police arrested a man in Tennessee following an investigation into a stabbing in Kokomo, Indiana.

Leonard Sims, 42, is facing felony charges of aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The Kokomo Police Department said its investigation began on April 2 when officers were called to St. Vincent Hospital in response to a 39-year-old man who showed up at the emergency room with multiple lacerations.

Investigators learned the stabbing took place in the 300 block of Luke Court and identified Sims as the suspect, said KPD. An arrest warrant for Sims was issued on April 6.

Police said Sims left the state after the warrant for his arrest was issued. Through further investigation and help from Tennessee police, Sims was found and arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee on April 11.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Andrew Grammer at 765-456-7411 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.