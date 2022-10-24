INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting from earlier this month.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 43-year-old Gerald Gray was apprehended shortly after the shooting that killed 47-year-old Anthony Myers Sr.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Denny Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, after hearing gunshots in the area. They found Myers lying outside suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD said North District officers located Gray “within minutes” of hearing gunshots nearby. He was questioned by detectives and later arrested on a preliminary murder charge after further investigation.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in the case.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or via email at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).