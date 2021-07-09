Man arrested in connection to armed robbery in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery that happened downtown.

An IMPD officer was flagged down just after midnight in the 300 block of S. Meridian Street by a man, identified as 19-year-old Raul Lazo Rueda. He told officers he had just been robbed.

During the investigation, the officer received additional details that pointed to Rueda being the actual suspect in the robbery.

IMPD Robbery Unit detectives were able to locate the actual victim and a witness, and both identified Rueda as being the robber. They also found a knife that they believe Rueda used in the robbery.

Rueda was arrested and preliminarily charged with robbery.