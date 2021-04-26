Man arrested for murder of woman who arrived at Riley Hospital with gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a man Monday for the murder of a woman who was dropped off at Riley Hospital last week after being shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on April 21, police were called to Riley Hospital, located at 705 Riley Hospital Drive.

Officers arrived to find a woman — later identified as 41-year-old Joan Berry — that had been pushed out of the passenger side of a car with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Berry died at the hospital not long after.

Detectives arrested 39-year-old Gary Jackson for his alleged involvement in Berry’s death. Jackson faces preliminary charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final decision on charges.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).