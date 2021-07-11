Man arrested following deadly stabbing on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was stabbed to death Saturday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 7100 block of Constitution Drive in response to a person stabbed.

IMPD says when officers arrived, they approached the rear of the apartment to find blood on patio blinds and interior walls. Officers then noticed an open patio door and saw a man inside the residence looking through the peephole at the front door, where additional officers were attempting to make contact.

Police then entered the open patio door and saw the man was holding a knife, according to IMPD. The police department says the man dropped the knife after officers announced themselves and gave verbal commands, and he was placed in handcuffs without further incident.

Officers then found a woman who had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man on a preliminary murder charge but are withholding his identity at this time “to protect and maintain the integrity of this investigation.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).