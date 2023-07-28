FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Kentucky arrested a 34-year-old man Thursday evening after he was allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in Franklin.

According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery at 10:51 p.m. on Thursday at a gas station located at 400 E. Jefferson St. Police said the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Nathaniel Smith, left the scene in a white Toyota Corolla “with an undetermined amount of cash.”

Kentucky State Police later located Smith and arrested him on unrelated charges. Officials said Smith is being held “pending formal charges and transport back to Indiana.”

Officials said that this incident continues to be under active investigation, as detectives continue to gather evidence.