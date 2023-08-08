ALBANY, Ind. – A Delaware County man was arrested after officers discovered a “large amount of drugs” at a home during the process of a death investigation.

Court records indicated 62-year-old Kirk Allen Wood was arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing heroin, dealing fentanyl, felony firearm possession and meth possession on Monday.

Albany police and the coroner’s office were called to a home on North Mound Street in Albany in reference to a death investigation on Aug. 7. There had originally been a medical call but the victim was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the coroner found a “large amount of narcotics” in one of the bedrooms and a search warrant was issued for the home.

The probable cause stated a narcotics investigator found four bags weighing about 2.6 pounds, containing a “brownish-colored substance” believed to be heroin, originating from a large trafficking ring of narcotics from the Mexican border.

Numerous baggies and packages of blue round counterfeit tablets were also found which were confirmed as fentanyl. The documents stated the pills had a gross weight of about 2.2 pounds.

Officers found marijuana and a semi-automatic pistol and shotgun in the bedroom which were all later determined to be owned by Wood.

Court documents stated that Wood was arrested later after officers found him hiding in an “abandoned trailer park” in Albany.

Kirk Allen Wood booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

After interviewing Wood, investigators said he confirmed an active felony warrant out of San Bernardino County, California was for a prior burglary conviction that prevented him from owning a firearm.

When asked about the drugs and firearms found during the death investigation, Wood declined to provide a statement.

He was taken to the Delaware County Jail.

The cause of death remains under investigation by the Delaware County Coroner.

No initial court hearing has been set in the case.