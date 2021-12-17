Man arrested after father shot to death on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide on the northeast side.

Police arrested 28-year-old Michael Wilson Jr. for his involvement in the shooting death of his father Michael Wilson, 49.

Police say the elder Wilson was shot and killed the evening of Tuesday, December in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Detectives later determined the shooting occurred after an argument between Wilson and his son. They say Michael Wilson Jr. had ran off and was gone from the scene by the time police arrived.

Police later learned he was in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Drive and detained him. He was then taken to homicide office and officially arrested there.

