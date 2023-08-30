BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 22-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested on Wednesday near the Indiana University campus after allegedly threatening two women with a knife.

According to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 4th Street and Dunn Street around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. This comes after multiple 911 callers reported seeing two women running and said the women were being chased by a man with a knife, who was last seen near the Sample Gates.

The release said that the women later told officers that the man, later identified as 22-year-old Karsten Harshbarger, appeared to be following them near the intersection of 4th Street and Grant Street.

According to one of the victims, she turned around to see that Harshbarger was one to 10 feet behind her. Harshbarger reportedly pulled out a folding knife from his pocket, exposed the blade and then pointed it toward the women. This caused the women to flee from the area and call out for help, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that Harshbarger had traveled east through the Sample Gates and was walking on the university campus. When the officers approached Harshbarger, officials said he climbed up onto a ledge at an entryway to the Indiana Memorial Union.

Harshbarger was then taken into custody “without incident,” the release said. Officials said a knife was located on the ledge where Harshbarger was sitting as well as suspected drugs.

According to the release, Harshbarger was transported to the Monroe County Jail and booked on one count of intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.