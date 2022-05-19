INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested 38-year-old David White and 36-year-old Holly Sloan on May 19 for their alleged role in a series of armed robberies and various other crimes in the city of Indianapolis.

Thursday, May 12, IMPD responded to the 8500 block of Sweet Birch Drive on a report of a robbery. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the alleged victims of the robbery, later identified as White and Sloan. The two said they had been held at gunpoint by two suspects and they were attempting to make them remove cash from their checking accounts. Robbery detectives later learned that White and Sloan, the supposed victims, were wanted on armed robbery warrants.

Both were taken to the robbery office for further investigation. During the interview, White and Sloan both admitted to committing a robbery that took place on the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue they were wanted for. Also during the interview, one of the two suspects admitted to the following crimes:

3600 block of South Keystone Avenue – Cricket Wireless – Armed Robbery and Burglary

1600 block of North Arlington Avenue – Cricket Wireless – Armed Robbery

5500 block of Lafayette Road – 2 Burglaries

Police believe that White and Sloan calling the police and pretending to be robbed was likely fabricated to conceal other crimes that they have committed throughout Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS(8477).