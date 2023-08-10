INDIANAPOLIS – A judge ordered a man released from custody after jurors found him not guilty in connection with a deadly 2022 shooting on the near east side.

The jury acquitted 21-year-old David Villanueva on one count of murder and two counts of pointing a firearm in the April 25, 2022, shooting that killed 19-year-old Tyvon Moore.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on North Gray Street. Officers found Moore suffering from a gunshot wound; he later died at a hospital.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police identified Villanueva as the suspect and alleged he shot Moore during an argument. Villanueva was 19 years old at the time of his arrest.

According to court records, Villanueva’s trial began on Monday. The case went to the jury on Wednesday, with jurors returning a not guilty verdict on all counts.

IMPD named Villanueva as a suspect in May 2022 during a flurry of arrests related to homicides that took place between March 1 and April 30.