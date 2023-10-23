PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police recently arrested a suspect related to a March road rage incident that injured a pregnant woman.

According to a release from the Plainfield Police Department, 37-year-old Curtis Cutler, an Indianapolis resident, was arrested and charged with:

Attempted murder, a Level 1 felony

Aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender, a Level 4 felony

Criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony.

According to previous reports, officials with the department said an investigation at the time indicated a driver got into a disagreement with the occupants of a blue passenger car near the intersection of Solidago Drive and Township Line Road.

During the disagreement, the driver, who police now believe is Cutler, reportedly fired a shot at the car and left a pregnant woman wounded. The news release said that the incident forced the woman, who police identified as an Avon resident, forced her to undergo an emergency C-section procedure. The woman and her child, both survived the incident.

“The investigation into this incident was extensive and involved the execution of numerous search warrants and the utilization of various investigative techniques, all aimed at achieving resolution and justice,” the release said.

After the initial information was released by the Plainfield Police Department, detectives used a nearby cell phone tower to determine that a cell phone number belonging to Cutler was in the area during the time of the shooting. During a separate investigation into a reported armed robbery and narcotics incident in May, detectives located a firearm that linked back to a family member of Cutler.

Officials said that Cutler matched the brief physical description of the shooter provided by the victims in the incident and the shell casings collected at the scene of the shooting “preliminarily match(ed) the ballistic signature” of the firearm that was associated with Cutler.

Officials said that Cutler was arrested and taken to the Hendricks County Jail. The initial hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon and a pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.