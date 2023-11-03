MUNCIE, Ind. — A man is facing several charges after being accused of stealing a utility vehicle from a store home supply store.

Robert Benavides was arrested on charges of organized theft, auto theft, and criminal trespass.

On Oct. 26, an officer from the Muncie Police Department received a report for a stolen vehicle from Rural King, located at the 4000 block of W. Bethel Ave.

Officers were provided with a video that showed two people in a gray colored Toyota Rav 4.

According to court documents, Benavides reportedly cut a security cable and removed a utility vehicle. Officers said the video showed Benavides removing a large pair of red bolt cutters from the vehicle and cutting the cord before driving off.

During an unrelated investigation, officers received communication on social media from Benavides of a picture of the same model UTV asking if the person wanted to buy it.

Officers went to the residence and found the same vehicle and red bolt cutters used in the incident.

Court documents revealed that officers spoke with a woman who said she was driving the Rav 4 with Benavides to take the vehicle from the store. The woman also stated that Benavides sold the vehicle to someone but did not know the buyer and when it was sold.

Benavides was also taken into custody. Officers said that Benavides wore the same shoes and clothing matching the clothing in the video.