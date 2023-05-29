INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a man accused of pointing a loaded gun at an employee in a McDonald’s drive-thru on the near north side.

According to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald’s located at 37 W. 38th St.

The police report said a 23-year-old suspect pointed a loaded firearm at a McDonald’s employee in the drive-thru, leading to his arrest.

The report identified the man as Jose J. Ramos. According to jail records, he was booked on multiple charges, including felony counts of pointing a firearm, intimidation and possession of cocaine. He was also booked on a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.

The police report indicated officers recovered two Glock handguns during the incident, along with ammunition and cocaine.

A 19-year-old was also arrested on a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, according to police.

The report did not specify what led to the encounter. The case remains under investigation.