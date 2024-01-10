INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of killing his girlfriend as she lay in bed inside their Indy home has been charged with criminal recklessness, the lowest level of felony available.

Saturday morning inside a home along Euclid Avenue, Jomal Tyler called 911 and admitted he shot his fiancé.

After the shooting, police arrested the suspect for attempted murder, even though he repeatedly claimed the shooting was an accident.

The family of the victim, Britney Long, said she passed away Wednesday at Methodist Hospital from her injuries.

“What he did was take away someone that was special to a lot of people,” said the victim’s sister Breonna Hill.

According to court records, Tyler told police he heard a commotion outside so he grabbed the gun he sleeps with in his bed and that’s when the gun went off by mistake shooting his girlfriend in the head.

Britney’s family doubts that story because they say there was a history of domestic violence in their relationship.

“All I can say is it doesn’t look like an accident,” said Hill. “Hopefully when the autopsy comes out, it will reveal the truth.”

“For a murder charge the state must prove intent,” said attorney Jack Crawford.

The prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the criminal recklessness charge, but attorney Jack Crawford who isn’t connected to the case says criminal recklessness does not require prosecutors to prove an intent to kill.

“It’s a reckless use of a weapon, but the charge indicates there was no premeditation on behalf of the defendant,” said Crawford.

Crawford says the charge could easily be upgraded to reckless homicide now that the victim has passed away. Reckless homicide is a level 5 felony that would carry a tougher penalty than a level 6 criminal recklessness charge.

In the meantime, Britney’s sister holds out hope that the suspect will be held accountable for the killing.

“My sister is going to get justice,” said Hill.

The suspect made his initial court hearing and has been given a $2,000 cash bond.

If he is released pending trial, he has been ordered to stay away from the victim’s family.

Long’s sister says the family is now planning her funeral. They set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds, which can be viewed here.