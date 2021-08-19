Man accused of firing shots at several homes on Delaware Street arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – Police made an arrest after shots were fired at multiple houses Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11 a.m. to the 2300 block of North Delaware Street in response to a residential alarm.

Officers learned several houses had been struck by bullets. A viewer shared video showing a gold car going down the street before several gunshots were fired.

IMPD said cooperation from the community, coordination among officers and god detective work helped them find the alleged shooter, identified as 32-year-old Emmett Nalls. He was taken into custody with assistance from the East District Violent Crimes Task Force hours after the shooting.

Police said Nalls falsely believed a woman he was in a relationship with had been kidnapped and taken to a home at the location.

“It was this inaccurate information which allegedly led to him firing shots at the houses at that location,” IMPD said.

Nalls was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness. During the course of the investigation, police arrested a second person on drug charges unrelated to the shooting.