Male shooting victim goes to east side gas station for help

INDIANAPOLIS — A male shooting victim is in critical condition after officers responded to the east side Monday morning.

According to IMPD, the victim got help at a gas station at 4415 E. Washington Street just before 4:20 a.m. He could not tell first responder where the shooting happened.

The male was taken to the hospital for surgery and was last described as critical.

First responders did find a blood trail but are still investigating where exactly the shooting occurred.

We will update this story if we get more confirmed information.

