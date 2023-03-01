CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Clinton County credit a K-9 for helping detect a device that allegedly contained child exploitation material and led to the arrest of a Maine man.

Police K-9 Roger

Police said the investigation began in Maine with a cyber tip about Daniel Kane, 65. Kane is a traveling nurse who eventually made his way to Indiana, according to investigators.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Tippecanoe County High Tech Crime Unit and their K-9 Roger, went to an unnamed hotel on Feb. 28 to execute a search warrant.

Roger detected an electronic device that was capable of storing multi-media.

Kane was arrested for 23 counts of possession of child exploitation material.

“I am very proud of our investigators and the time and effort they put into these cases. The technology we have brought into our department has given us the ability to quickly gather evidence from many sources of technology. This is another example of agencies working together, across multiple jurisdictions, to identify and arrest individuals preying on our children,” said Sheriff Rich Kelly in a statement.