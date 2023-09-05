MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Madison County couple to decades in prison for molesting a minor.

Michael Simpson Jr., 47, and Tequilla Simpson, 37, were convicted of multiple charges, including child molesting, neglect of a dependent, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and performance before a minor that is harmful to minors.

A judge sentenced each defendant to 58 years in prison. A jury found them guilty in July.

According to court documents, the victim told a forensic investigator that Michael Simpson touched and rubbed her almost daily. The girl also told the investigator that she was 9 or 10 when the incidents started.

Michael and Tequilla Simpson had sex in front of the girl, she told the investigator. Tequilla Simpson had her wear lingerie and dance for her husband multiple times, the girl said.

On at least one occasion, the girl said Tequilla Simpson struck her in the face when she refused to do a “show,” leaving a red mark. She ended up doing the show because she feared further punishment.

According to court documents, the girl stated Michael Simpson once tied her up with ropes and performed a sex act on her. Tequilla Simpson was in the room and aware of the conduct, the girl said.

The couple had been previously convicted in a separate case from 2018 involving sexual misconduct with a minor. A 15-year-old girl said the couple inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions.

In that case, both pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 3 years, with about half of the sentence suspended to probation.