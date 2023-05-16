ANDERSON, Ind. — Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department were involved in a shootout Tuesday morning while serving a search warrant at an Anderson motel.

MCSD said deputies were attempting to serve a search warrant around 10:30 a.m. on two people staying at the Motel 6 on E. 59th Street in Anderson when the shooting occurred.

According to police, the subject of the warrants, a female, opened her room door and was taken to the hallway. One deputy entered the room to confront a male lying on the bed in the room.

The man then pulled a firearm, MCSD said, and fired at the deputy who returned fire as the man ran away. Authorities said they believe no bullets hit any officers or the man.

Anderson PD SWAT was called to the scene to assist and found that the man had run into a bathroom. Inside the bathroom, they found the man dead “from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” MCSD said.

No further information on the shooting was immediately provided. The incident, Maj. Michael Warner said, remains under investigation.

Photos and video from the scene, provided by FOX59/CBS4 viewers, can be found below: