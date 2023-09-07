LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence are investigating after a person was shot while driving Thursday afternoon, causing the victim to crash their car into a fire hydrant.

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Leone Drive for a person shot.

Upon arrival to the area, which is a residential area near the intersection of E. 49th Street and Shadeland Avenue, LPD said officers found a male driver who had been shot. The driver was critically injured, LPD said, causing him to crash his vehicle into a fire hydrant.

The victim, whom police were unable to provide an exact age for, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No further information was immediately provided by LPD. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information and this article will be updated once more is known.